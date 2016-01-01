Dr. Vo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Victoria Vo, MD
Dr. Victoria Vo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Prescott, AZ.
Dr. Vo's Office Locations
1
Akdhc LLC3122 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 445-7632
2
Akdhc LLC451 S Calvary Way, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 Directions (928) 649-7997
3
Cottonwoodsedona Regional Medical Cen1699 E Cottonwood St, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 Directions (928) 634-9295
4
Bio-medical Applications of Arizona LLC3605 Ranch Dr, Prescott, AZ 86303 Directions (928) 443-9626
Hospital Affiliations
- Verde Valley Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
