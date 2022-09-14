Dr. Victoria Vuong, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vuong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Vuong, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Victoria Vuong, DO
Dr. Victoria Vuong, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Vuong works at
Dr. Vuong's Office Locations
-
1
Long Island Reg Arthrts/Osteo500 W Main St Ste 110, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 376-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vuong?
Dr. Voung is highly approachable and responsive with an excellent bedside manner. She has helped me immensely with the chronic pain that I had been struggling with for several years. Whenever I leave her a message at the office, she responds in a timely manner and is effortful in making adjustments to my care and treatment plan if necessary. I am able to live a pain-free and comfortable life because of her consideration and attention to my symptom management. Five stars all the way.
About Dr. Victoria Vuong, DO
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1992947923
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vuong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vuong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vuong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vuong works at
Dr. Vuong has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Chondrocalcinosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vuong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vuong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vuong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vuong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vuong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.