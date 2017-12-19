Dr. Victoria Walton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoria Walton, MD
Overview of Dr. Victoria Walton, MD
Dr. Victoria Walton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Walton's Office Locations
Infusion Center Medical Group Inc.1313 E Herndon Ave Ste 207, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 435-5920
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walton?
Best health advise I've ever received was to see Dr. Walton. Not only a fantastic memory for detail, she remembers you personally and treats you with respect, compassion, and friendly. Other Dr's were confounded but she put me on right course and vastly improved my life. Hardly no wait time, but my last visit was delayed, I'm not bitter as I've learned she is now limiting her practice due to a family member's grave health, such a shame for someone who's devoted to helping others. A Gold Star.
About Dr. Victoria Walton, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1366447658
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Stanford U
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Walton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walton.
