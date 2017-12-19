See All Neurologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Victoria Walton, MD

Neurology
3.9 (21)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Victoria Walton, MD

Dr. Victoria Walton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Walton works at Infusion Center Medical Group Inc. in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Walton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Infusion Center Medical Group Inc.
    1313 E Herndon Ave Ste 207, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 435-5920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Victoria Walton, MD

    • Neurology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366447658
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Med
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    • Stanford U
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Victoria Walton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walton works at Infusion Center Medical Group Inc. in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Walton’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Walton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

