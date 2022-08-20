Overview of Dr. Victoria Yunker, MD

Dr. Victoria Yunker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital.



Dr. Yunker works at Ulrf Reproductive Endocrinology in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.