Dr. Victoria Zysek, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adena Greenfield Medical Center, Adena Regional Medical Center and Knox Community Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.