Dr. Victoriano Romero, MD
Overview of Dr. Victoriano Romero, MD
Dr. Victoriano Romero, MD is an Urology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayers Memorial Hospital, Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding, Oroville Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital and Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Romero works at
Dr. Romero's Office Locations
-
1
Redding Urologic Associates, 2624 Edith Ave, Redding, CA 96001, (530) 241-3316, Monday-Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Nikita Gill M.d. Inc., 2626 Edith Ave Ste C, Redding, CA 96001, (530) 241-3316
-
3
Mercy Medical Center Redding, 2175 Rosaline Ave, Redding, CA 96001, (530) 241-3316
-
4
Shasta Regional Medical Center, 1100 Butte St, Redding, CA 96001, (530) 244-5120
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayers Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Oroville Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
- Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. is very professional, has time to explain all your questions. Very easy to talk to. A nice person!!
About Dr. Victoriano Romero, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Urology
