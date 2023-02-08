Dr. Victoriya Staab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victoriya Staab, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Victoriya Staab, MD
Dr. Victoriya Staab, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Staab works at
Dr. Staab's Office Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group, Pediatric Surgery19 Davis Ave # 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-3969
-
2
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group, Pediatric Surgery19 Davis Ave # 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 935-0407
-
3
Meridian Pediatric Surgical Associates4 Industrial Way W Ste 100, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 935-0407
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Staab?
We recently had corrective umbilical hernia surgery for our 6 year old daughter, thru Dr. Staab. Her entire office was exceptional, everything was totally focused on making the patient the most comfortable and relaxed that they could , given the circumstances. The procedure went perfectly and everything was a described. The after care was excellent as well. I would highly recommend her for pediatric's as her approach and care shines thru in a meaningful way.
About Dr. Victoriya Staab, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1104064971
Education & Certifications
- DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Rutgers-RW Johnson
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Staab has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Staab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Staab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Staab works at
Dr. Staab speaks Russian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Staab. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.