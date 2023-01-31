Dr. Victorya Khary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victorya Khary, MD
Overview of Dr. Victorya Khary, MD
Dr. Victorya Khary, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tillamook, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Khary works at
Dr. Khary's Office Locations
Providence Medical Group Sunset417 SW 117th Ave Ste 200, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-9400Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Tillamook
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Always great experience
About Dr. Victorya Khary, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1588690820
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khary has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
