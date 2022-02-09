See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in El Paso, TX
Dr. Vid Fikfak, MD

Colorectal Surgery
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Vid Fikfak, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from EDVARDA KARDELJA UNIVERSITY OF LJUBLJANI / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.

Dr. Fikfak works at Texas Tech Physicians Of El Paso in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Tech
    4801 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center of El Paso

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 09, 2022
    Dr. Fikfak was very knowledgeable when it came to diagnosing me with Stage IV colon cancer. He was able to answer all of my questions and he was able to perform surgery for an ileostomy. He made sure that I was given clear directions on what to do and what my future might hold. I would recommend him as a very knowledgeable surgeon.
    About Dr. Vid Fikfak, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245592484
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EDVARDA KARDELJA UNIVERSITY OF LJUBLJANI / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
