Overview of Dr. Vida Esfandiari, MD

Dr. Vida Esfandiari, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.



Dr. Esfandiari works at Women Partners In Health in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Trichomoniasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.