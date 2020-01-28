See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Vidal Espeleta, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vidal Espeleta, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from De La Salle University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Espeleta works at Saddleback Respiratory Medical Group in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lisa Majer DO A Professional Corp.
    24411 Health Center Dr Ste 560, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 521-7163
    Saddleback Respiratory Medical Group
    18111 Brookhurst St # 4600, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 521-7163

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wheezing
Respiratory Failure
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Respiratory Failure
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Absence of Pulmonary Artery Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Deficiency of Pulmonary Surfactant Protein B Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
High Altitude Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Loffler's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Anthrax Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Artery Agenesis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Atresia With Intact Ventricular Septum Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Atresia With Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Branches Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Cystic Lymphangiectasis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Lung Transplant Rejection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis - Granuloma Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hemangiomatosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypoplasia Familial Primary Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypoxic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Mucormycosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Mycoses Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Oxygen Toxicity Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Sequestration Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Supravalvular Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Thromboembolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Agenesis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Veins Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Veno-Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Zygomycosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Infection Complicating HIV Infection Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sleep Sex Chevron Icon
Sleep Terror Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unilateral Absence of Pulmonary Artery Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Optima Health
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 28, 2020
    A “real” Dr who cares and give to patients excellent attention
    Ricardo Belletti in Mission Viejo, CA — Jan 28, 2020
    About Dr. Vidal Espeleta, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245327808
    Education & Certifications

    • State University Of New York-Pulmonary-Critical Care
    • Saint Mary's Health Center
    • De La Salle University College Of Medicine
    • California State University, Fullerton
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vidal Espeleta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espeleta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Espeleta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Espeleta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espeleta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espeleta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espeleta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

