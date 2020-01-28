Dr. Vidal Espeleta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espeleta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Vidal Espeleta, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from De La Salle University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Espeleta works at
Locations
-
1
Lisa Majer DO A Professional Corp.24411 Health Center Dr Ste 560, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 521-7163
-
2
Saddleback Respiratory Medical Group18111 Brookhurst St # 4600, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (949) 521-7163
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Espeleta?
A “real” Dr who cares and give to patients excellent attention
About Dr. Vidal Espeleta, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1245327808
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York-Pulmonary-Critical Care
- Saint Mary's Health Center
- De La Salle University College Of Medicine
- California State University, Fullerton
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
