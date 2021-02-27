Dr. Vidas Dumasius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dumasius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vidas Dumasius, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vidas Dumasius, MD
Dr. Vidas Dumasius, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital, J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.
Dr. Dumasius' Office Locations
Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Hand Surgery400 Matthew St Ste B-1, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
- J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very well pleased. Staff is also awesome. Very nice and concerning. Very helpful..even if ya call several times a day. Lol ! I would highly recommend him. Thank you so much :)
About Dr. Vidas Dumasius, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Lithuanian and Russian
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
