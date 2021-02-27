See All Plastic Surgeons in Marietta, OH
Dr. Vidas Dumasius, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vidas Dumasius, MD

Dr. Vidas Dumasius, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital, J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.

Dr. Dumasius works at Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Hand Surgery in Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dumasius' Office Locations

    Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Hand Surgery
    400 Matthew St Ste B-1, Marietta, OH 45750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Marietta Memorial Hospital
  • Selby General Hospital
  • J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital
  • Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Breast Reduction

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominal Wall Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis Surgery Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Trunk Surgery Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ear Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Hand Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Head Trauma Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Nasal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Bone Trauma Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Hand Surgery for Quadriplegic Persons Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Microsurgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Reduction by Injection Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 27, 2021
    Very well pleased. Staff is also awesome. Very nice and concerning. Very helpful..even if ya call several times a day. Lol ! I would highly recommend him. Thank you so much :)
    Connie Ball — Feb 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vidas Dumasius, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Lithuanian and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1700118114
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Internship
    • The University of Chicago Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vidas Dumasius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dumasius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dumasius has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dumasius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dumasius works at Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Hand Surgery in Marietta, OH. View the full address on Dr. Dumasius’s profile.

    Dr. Dumasius has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dumasius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dumasius. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dumasius.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dumasius, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dumasius appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

