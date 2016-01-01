Dr. Vidhi Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vidhi Shah, MD
Dr. Vidhi Shah, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Madera, CA.
Valley Children's Hospital9300 Valley Childrens Pl # GW12, Madera, CA 93636 Directions (559) 353-5542
- Neonatal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1497012033
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Pediatrics
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.