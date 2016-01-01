See All Perinatal Medicine & Neonatal Medicine Doctors in Madera, CA
Dr. Vidhi Shah, MD

Neonatal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Vidhi Shah, MD

Dr. Vidhi Shah, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Madera, CA. 

Dr. Shah works at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Children's Hospital
    9300 Valley Childrens Pl # GW12, Madera, CA 93636 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 353-5542

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Anemia
Newborn Jaundice
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Newborn Noninfectious Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon

About Dr. Vidhi Shah, MD

Specialties
  • Neonatal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1497012033
Education & Certifications

  • Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

