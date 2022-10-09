Overview of Dr. Vidhu Gupta, MD

Dr. Vidhu Gupta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Dr SN Med Coll, Univ of Rajasthan, Jodhpur, India and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at The Neurology Group in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Flourtown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.