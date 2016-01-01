See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Vidhu Thaker, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vidhu Thaker, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Lokmanya Tilak Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Boston Children's Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Thaker works at ColumbiaDoctors - West 86th Street in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - West 86th Street
    21 W 86th St, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Boston Children's Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Short Stature
Overweight
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Short Stature
Overweight

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemic Attack Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    • English, Bengali and Gujarati
    • 1578544219
    • Jacobi Med Ctr
    • Lokmanya Tilak Medical College
    • Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vidhu Thaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thaker works at ColumbiaDoctors - West 86th Street in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Thaker’s profile.

    Dr. Thaker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thaker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

