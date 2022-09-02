Dr. Vidhush Yarlagadda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yarlagadda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vidhush Yarlagadda, MD
Dr. Vidhush Yarlagadda, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clarksville, TN.
Locations
1
William M. Steely M.d. PC787 Weatherly Dr Ste 400, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (931) 291-9150
2
Clarksville Urology308 Northcrest Dr, Springfield, TN 37172 Directions (205) 975-4048
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
- Tristar Northcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had seen Dr Yarlagadda for kidney stones and was very pleased with his care. I am an OR nurse with over 40 years experience so I know. At this time I was admitted to the local hospital with unfocused chest pain. I had gastrointestinal issues in the past so the ER doctors were waiting for a consult with a Gastroenterologist and treating me for an ulcer when no one was available. My daughter was very concerned because their treatment didn’t provide an decrease in pain and tried to call the 2 Gastroenterologists in town herself. When neither one called her back she tried my PCP again without response. Desperate she called Dr Yarlagadda who returned the call almost immediately. Even though this wasn’t a “kidney issue “ he spoke with the ER doctors then not satisfied called Vanderbilt and had me transferred where I was diagnosed with a heart problem resulting from low potassium. Dr Yarlagadda didn’t have to get involved but he did because he treats the whole patient
About Dr. Vidhush Yarlagadda, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1700297553
Dr. Yarlagadda works at
