Dr. Vidhush Yarlagadda, MD

Urology
4.5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Vidhush Yarlagadda, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. 

Dr. Yarlagadda works at Clarksville Urology Center in Clarksville, TN with other offices in Springfield, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    William M. Steely M.d. PC
    787 Weatherly Dr Ste 400, Clarksville, TN 37043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 291-9150
  2. 2
    Clarksville Urology
    308 Northcrest Dr, Springfield, TN 37172 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 975-4048

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
  • Tristar Northcrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Scan
Urinary Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Scan

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vidhush Yarlagadda, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700297553
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vidhush Yarlagadda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yarlagadda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yarlagadda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yarlagadda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yarlagadda has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yarlagadda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yarlagadda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yarlagadda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yarlagadda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yarlagadda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

