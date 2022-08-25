Dr. Vidhya Kannan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kannan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vidhya Kannan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vidhya Kannan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7115 E Baseline Rd Ste 110, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 832-0900
-
2
Desert Sky Endocrinology Associates Plc.8427 E Baseline Rd Ste 104, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 832-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kannan is professional, personable and thorough. She takes whatever time is necessary to assess the case and discuss potential action plans. In addition, she demonstrates a real world understanding of the financial aspects and feasibility of treatment plans. Her leadership style is mirrored in her team. Denise in scheduling was instrumental in acquiring my previous test results. MA Stacey was amazingly helpful, and office manager was quick to assist with billing questions. Thank you to the entire team.
About Dr. Vidhya Kannan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 12 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1275724452
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kannan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kannan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kannan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kannan has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kannan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kannan speaks Tamil.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Kannan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kannan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kannan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kannan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.