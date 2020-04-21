Overview of Dr. Vidhya Varadarajan-Rukmani, MD

Dr. Vidhya Varadarajan-Rukmani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Med College Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Varadarajan-Rukmani works at Soundview Medical Associates LLC in Norwalk, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.