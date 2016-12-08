Overview of Dr. Vidhyalakshimi Jalshankar, MD

Dr. Vidhyalakshimi Jalshankar, MD is a Neuropsychologist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park.



Dr. Jalshankar works at AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry at Winter Park in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.