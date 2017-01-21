Dr. Mahadeva has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vidur Mahadeva, MD
Overview of Dr. Vidur Mahadeva, MD
Dr. Vidur Mahadeva, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.
Dr. Mahadeva's Office Locations
- 1 556 Vine St, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 284-5004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
The BEST doctor I have ever seen. He cares about your personal wellbeing and has a vast amount of knowledge to ensure you have proper care. He has improved my quality of life by continuing to search for the root of my issue's. I would recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Vidur Mahadeva, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
- Internal Medicine
