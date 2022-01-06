Overview

Dr. Vidya Ajaradder, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Ajaradder works at New Horizon Family Health Svs in Greenville, SC with other offices in Mauldin, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.