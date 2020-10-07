Overview of Dr. Vidya Jain, MD

Dr. Vidya Jain, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from M.B.B.S. Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital, HCA Florida Putnam Hospital and Lake Butler Hospital.



Dr. Jain works at The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL and Palatka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, De Quervain's Disease and De Quervain's Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.