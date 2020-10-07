Dr. Vidya Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vidya Jain, MD
Overview of Dr. Vidya Jain, MD
Dr. Vidya Jain, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from M.B.B.S. Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital, HCA Florida Putnam Hospital and Lake Butler Hospital.
Dr. Jain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jain's Office Locations
-
1
The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville4500 Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 423-7815Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
The Orthopaedic Institute - Lake City146 SW Prosperity Pl, Lake City, FL 32024 Directions (386) 260-5720Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Palatka800 Zeagler Dr Ste 100, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (352) 574-6799Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- HCA Florida Putnam Hospital
- Lake Butler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jain?
Dr. Jain was professional, personable, and got the job done well (removing my large ganglion cyst)! Made for an easy recovery and mild pain on my hand.
About Dr. Vidya Jain, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Hindi
- 1750360046
Education & Certifications
- Irwin and G.B. Pant Hospitals
- M.B.B.S. Maulana Azad Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, De Quervain's Disease and De Quervain's Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jain speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.