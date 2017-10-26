Dr. Vidya Pai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vidya Pai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vidya Pai, MD
Dr. Vidya Pai, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, TX. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Medical School
Dr. Pai works at
Dr. Pai's Office Locations
Cooke County Medical Center801 N Grand Ave, Gainesville, TX 76240 Directions (940) 612-8750
Low T center1920 E State Highway 114, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 442-5698MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
NTMC sleep wellness center1615 Hospital Blvd Ste A, Gainesville, TX 76240 Directions (940) 612-8960
Hospital Affiliations
- North Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She’s cool
About Dr. Vidya Pai, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1639402340
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Pai speaks Hindi.
