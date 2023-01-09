See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Vidya Palta, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (43)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Vidya Palta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Palta works at New York Fertility in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Fertility Pllc
    10848 70th Rd Ste 2F, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 793-7752

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization

Treatment frequency



Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    Jan 09, 2023
    I went to Dr. Palta for monitoring during 2 travel IVF cycles. It was a breeze working with her office and I felt like I was in excellent care with Dr. Palta. Highly recommend.
    Amanda — Jan 09, 2023
    About Dr. Vidya Palta, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Kannada and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407825300
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vidya Palta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palta works at New York Fertility in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Palta’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Palta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

