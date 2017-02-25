Overview of Dr. Vidya Pandit, MD

Dr. Vidya Pandit, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Pandit works at New Life Inc in Sheffield Village, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.