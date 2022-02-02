Dr. Vidya Parameswaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parameswaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vidya Parameswaran, MD
Overview of Dr. Vidya Parameswaran, MD
Dr. Vidya Parameswaran, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and O'Connor Hospital.
Dr. Parameswaran's Office Locations
Dr. Yong Sook Lynda Lee, MD700 W Parr Ave Ste A, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 538-1474
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It is true that Dr. Parameswaran is not "warm and fuzzy"; however, she cares about doing good medicine and will work with patients to ensure they get the care they need. She was willing to put me on medication for suspected autoimmune disease due to symptoms and family history and that has allowed me to get my life back. She is clear about the medical principles she uses to make decisions (i.e. she is doing her best to use evidence-based medicine, which is so important!). Patients may need to advocate for themselves- i.e. assert their own experiences and question approaches if they're not working for them- but Dr. P will listen and accommodate if its medically justifiable.
About Dr. Vidya Parameswaran, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1518078179
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parameswaran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parameswaran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parameswaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parameswaran has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parameswaran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Parameswaran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parameswaran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parameswaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parameswaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.