Dr. Vidya Parameswaran, MD

Rheumatology
3.4 (13)
Map Pin Small Los Gatos, CA
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vidya Parameswaran, MD

Dr. Vidya Parameswaran, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and O'Connor Hospital.

Dr. Parameswaran works at Dr. Yong Sook Lynda Lee, MD in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parameswaran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Yong Sook Lynda Lee, MD
    700 W Parr Ave Ste A, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1474

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • O'Connor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoporosis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Bone Density Scan
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dry Eyes
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fibromyalgia
Gout
Hammer Toe
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Joint Fluid Test
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis Screening
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Psoriatic Arthritis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Arthritis of the Neck
Chronic Neck Pain
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Felty's Syndrome
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Muscle Weakness
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Temporal Arteritis
Trigger Point Injection
Vasculitis
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 02, 2022
    It is true that Dr. Parameswaran is not "warm and fuzzy"; however, she cares about doing good medicine and will work with patients to ensure they get the care they need. She was willing to put me on medication for suspected autoimmune disease due to symptoms and family history and that has allowed me to get my life back. She is clear about the medical principles she uses to make decisions (i.e. she is doing her best to use evidence-based medicine, which is so important!). Patients may need to advocate for themselves- i.e. assert their own experiences and question approaches if they're not working for them- but Dr. P will listen and accommodate if its medically justifiable.
    — Feb 02, 2022
    About Dr. Vidya Parameswaran, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518078179
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vidya Parameswaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parameswaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parameswaran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parameswaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parameswaran works at Dr. Yong Sook Lynda Lee, MD in Los Gatos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Parameswaran’s profile.

    Dr. Parameswaran has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parameswaran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Parameswaran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parameswaran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parameswaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parameswaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

