Dr. Vidya Rajpara, MD
Dr. Vidya Rajpara, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Gardens Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center11030 Rca Center Dr Ste 3015, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 776-7041
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Dr Rajpara is very knowledgeable and very caring. She is also very skilled in performing required dermatological procedures. She is also very accessible and provides thoughtful solutions to skin issues. I recommend her very highly.
About Dr. Vidya Rajpara, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1962613943
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
