Dr. Vidya Seshadri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vidya Seshadri, MD
Dr. Vidya Seshadri, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute - Chennai, India and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital, T.J. Samson Community Hospital, The Medical Center At Bowling Green and The Medical Center At Scottsville.
Dr. Seshadri works at
Dr. Seshadri's Office Locations
Graves-Gilbert Clinic201 Park St Ste 200, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 321-5795Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- T.J. Samson Community Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- The Medical Center At Scottsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Seshadri has been wonderful to me and my family as I have successfully dealt with my colon cancer diagnosis. I never feel rushed during my appointments, and I really feel that she cares about me and my family. I referred a friend to her as well and received reports of the same from my friend.
About Dr. Vidya Seshadri, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1184843369
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University School of Medicine - Dayton, OH
- Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute - Chennai, India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seshadri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seshadri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seshadri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seshadri has seen patients for Anemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seshadri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Seshadri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seshadri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seshadri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seshadri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.