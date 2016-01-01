Dr. Chodimella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vidyasagar Chodimella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vidyasagar Chodimella, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Dr. Chodimella works at
Locations
Vidyasagar Chodimella MD Facc P.A.4325 N Josey Ln Ste 204, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 395-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vidyasagar Chodimella, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1215972419
Education & Certifications
- SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
