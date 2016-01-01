Overview

Dr. Vidyasagar Chodimella, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Chodimella works at Dr. Vidyasagar Chodimella MD in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.