Overview of Dr. Vietanh Vu, DPM
Dr. Vietanh Vu, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grady General Hospital and Hospital Authority of Miller County.
Dr. Vu's Office Locations
Abraham Infectious Disease Associates LLC2024 E Pinetree Blvd Ste H, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 236-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Grady General Hospital
- Hospital Authority of Miller County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding podiatrist. Patient-focused.
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1437475506
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.