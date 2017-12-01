Overview of Dr. Viet Be, MD

Dr. Viet Be, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Orange County Global Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and South Coast Global Medical Center.



Dr. Be works at Viet Anh Be, MD in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.