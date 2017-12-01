See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Viet Be, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Viet Be, MD

Dr. Viet Be, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Orange County Global Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and South Coast Global Medical Center.

Dr. Be works at Viet Anh Be, MD in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Be's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Viet Anh Be, MD
    11160 Warner Ave Ste 301, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 210-5665
  2. 2
    Viet Anh Be, MD
    16169 Harbor Blvd, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 210-5665

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Orange County Global Medical Center
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
  • South Coast Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breech Position
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Ovarian Cysts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 01, 2017
    Great doctor I have two deliveries safe and happy with him thanks to God I definitely recommend him
    Nayely in santa ana — Dec 01, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Viet Be, MD
    About Dr. Viet Be, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1437118650
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Western Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
