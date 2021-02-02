Dr. Viet Bui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Viet Bui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Viet Bui, MD
Dr. Viet Bui, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Bui works at
Dr. Bui's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Associates of Tallahassee2020 Fleischmann Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 878-6161Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Seven Hills Surgery Center LLC2010 Fleischmann Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 552-0608
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bui?
Dr. Bui is a caring and professional eye surgeon. Both my husband and I have had cataract surgery under his care and have done very well.
About Dr. Viet Bui, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1730136904
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Lsu Eye Center New Orleans
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida-Gainesville
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bui works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.