Overview of Dr. Viet Ho, MD

Dr. Viet Ho, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Ho works at East Bay Eye Center in San Ramon, CA with other offices in Concord, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.