Dr. Viet Ho, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Viet Ho, MD

Dr. Viet Ho, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Ho works at East Bay Eye Center in San Ramon, CA with other offices in Concord, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ho's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Bay Eye Centers Medical Corp.
    5801 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 200, San Ramon, CA 94583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 830-8823
  2. 2
    Hiromi Takekuma DO
    2299 Bacon St Ste 11, Concord, CA 94520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 830-8823

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Viet Ho, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

