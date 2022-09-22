Dr. Viet Lam, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Viet Lam, DDS
Overview
Dr. Viet Lam, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Dr. Lam works at
Locations
-
1
DDS Associates6550 Fannin St Ste 2103, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 903-2910
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lam?
It was great
About Dr. Viet Lam, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1487185443
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lam accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lam using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lam works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.