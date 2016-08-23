Overview of Dr. Viet Mai, MD

Dr. Viet Mai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia.



Dr. Mai works at Citrus Psychiatric Medical Clinic Inc. in Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.