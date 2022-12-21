Overview of Dr. Viet Tran, MD

Dr. Viet Tran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Williamson.



Dr. Tran works at Ascension Sports Performance in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pathological Spine Fracture, Low Back Pain and Spine Fracture Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.