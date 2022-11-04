Overview

Dr. Vigen Abovian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine|New York Medical College|U Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Abovian works at Vida Family Practice Pc in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.