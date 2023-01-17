Dr. Vigen Darian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vigen Darian, MD
Overview of Dr. Vigen Darian, MD
Dr. Vigen Darian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Darian's Office Locations
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (262) 361-3638Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 344-6688
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-8245MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I've always appreciated *Dr. Darian's knowledge & expertise. He's easy to talk with and I always feel he's looking out for my best interests.
About Dr. Vigen Darian, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- U Tex|University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of California, San Diego
- UNIV OF MI MED SCH
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Darian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darian speaks Armenian.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Darian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darian.
