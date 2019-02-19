See All General Surgeons in Richmond, VA
Dr. Vigneshwar Kasirajan, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Richmond, VA
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vigneshwar Kasirajan, MD

Dr. Vigneshwar Kasirajan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Med Coll and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.

Dr. Kasirajan works at VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Maze Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kasirajan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vcu Medial Center - Ambulatory Care Center
    417 N 11th St, Richmond, VA 23298 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 828-2774
  2. 2
    VCU Med Ctr Cardiothorac Srgry
    1200 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23298 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 828-4620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • VCU Medical Center Main Hospital

Maze Procedure
Pericardial Disease
Mitral Valve Surgery
Maze Procedure
Pericardial Disease
Mitral Valve Surgery

Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kasirajan?

    Feb 19, 2019
    We were referred to Dr Kasirajan by our local cardiologist. I am so glad we followed his recommendation. Dr Kasirajan is wonderful. He listens to your concerns and makes sure you are comfortable with his treatment plan. He invites you to ask questions and does not make you feel rushed. He takes as much time as you need. My husband's surgery involved an extra procedure, but everything went smoothly and he was able to leave the hospital after 5 days. His recovery has been trouble free.
    D Kercher in Newport News, VA — Feb 19, 2019
    About Dr. Vigneshwar Kasirajan, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578592671
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Internship
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Medical Education
    • Madras Med Coll
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vigneshwar Kasirajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasirajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kasirajan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kasirajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kasirajan works at VCU Health Ambulatory Care Center in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Kasirajan’s profile.

    Dr. Kasirajan has seen patients for Maze Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasirajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasirajan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasirajan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasirajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasirajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

