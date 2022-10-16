Dr. Viguen Movsesian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Movsesian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Viguen Movsesian, MD
Dr. Viguen Movsesian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA.
Southwestern Research, Inc.222 W Eulalia St Ste 301, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 240-0108
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Huntington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Mo is one is one of the most knowledgeable and caring doctor I’ve seen in 25 years of nursing. He sits at bedside with patients longer than most doctors and answers each and every one of the patients questions. Very caring and professional.
- Psychiatry
- English, Armenian
Dr. Movsesian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Movsesian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Movsesian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Movsesian speaks Armenian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Movsesian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Movsesian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Movsesian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Movsesian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.