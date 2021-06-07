Overview

Dr. Vijai Muthukrishnan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.



Dr. Muthukrishnan works at Beacon Prescriptions in Bristol, CT with other offices in Farmington, CT, Ridgefield, CT and Plainville, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.