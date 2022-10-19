Overview

Dr. Vijay Arvind, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sunnyvale, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale.



Dr. Arvind works at Cardinal Pain Center in Sunnyvale, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.