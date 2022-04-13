Overview of Dr. Vijay Bahl, MB CHB

Dr. Vijay Bahl, MB CHB is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Makerere U Med Sch and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, Upmc East, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Bahl works at Bahl & Bahl Medical Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.