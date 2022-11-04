Dr. Bhasin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vijay Bhasin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vijay Bhasin, MD
Dr. Vijay Bhasin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Chandigarh, Punjab University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Warrick, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, Daviess Community Hospital, Deaconess Gibson Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Bhasin works at
Dr. Bhasin's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Nephrology Bellemeade Office Building3801 Bellemeade Ave Ste 330, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 479-3125
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Warrick
- Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville
- Daviess Community Hospital
- Deaconess Gibson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bhasin,is one of the best doctors I've seen. I never have to wait at my appt. He explains everything well and answers all questions. I never feel rushed through the appt.
About Dr. Vijay Bhasin, MD
- Nephrology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1780684142
Education & Certifications
- Fletcher Allen Health Care|St Lukes Hospital
- Government Medical College Chandigarh, Punjab University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhasin accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhasin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhasin works at
Dr. Bhasin has seen patients for Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhasin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhasin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhasin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhasin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhasin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.