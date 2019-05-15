Dr. Vijay Bhat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Bhat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijay Bhat, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from Stony Brook University in New York.
Dr. Bhat works at
Locations
Lemonaid Health150 Spear St Ste 350, San Francisco, CA 94105 Directions (415) 347-9721
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I so appreciate the time and energy Dr.Bhat extended on my behalf.He listened patiently and answered all my concerns and questions. I feel so very greatful to have had an appointment with him. I have felt so drained and ill from a sinus infection and believe I will soon be on the mend. What a truly valuable asset he is to your organization. Thank him for me PLEASE!!!!
About Dr. Vijay Bhat, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1689120560
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson
- Stony Brook University in New York
- Internal Medicine
