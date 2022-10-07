Dr. Vijay Chand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Chand, MD
Overview of Dr. Vijay Chand, MD
Dr. Vijay Chand, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Palos Heights, IL.
Dr. Chand works at
Dr. Chand's Office Locations
-
1
Palos Behavioral Health Professionals11800 S 75th Ave Fl 3, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 671-8440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chand?
He was prompt, kind, and really took the time to hear our concerns. My son likes him too, which is a bonus.
About Dr. Vijay Chand, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1629343793
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chand has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chand accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chand works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.