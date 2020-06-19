See All Plastic Surgeons in Clinton Township, MI
Dr. Vijay Dixit, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.1 (15)
Map Pin Small Clinton Township, MI
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vijay Dixit, MD

Dr. Vijay Dixit, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

Dr. Dixit works at Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Clinic P.c. in Clinton Township, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dixit's Office Locations

    Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Clinic P.c.
    37300 Garfield Rd Ste A, Clinton Township, MI 48036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 263-9770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Messa
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 19, 2020
    In 1999 I went to Dr. Dixit because I had sagging and deep lines below my left eye. A new treatment was out called CO2. I asked him about it and he explained very well what it was and what it involved. I researched on my own what it was, care afterwards, and longevity of the procedure. He performed it below both eyes and said that it was good for 5 years. It is now 2020 and it still IS GOOD! I followed the care for my skin and I have been grateful for his help.
    Leslie Pope — Jun 19, 2020
    About Dr. Vijay Dixit, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790774313
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dixit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dixit accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dixit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dixit works at Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Clinic P.c. in Clinton Township, MI. View the full address on Dr. Dixit’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dixit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dixit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

