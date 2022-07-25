Overview of Dr. Vijay Goli, MD

Dr. Vijay Goli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Goli works at Las Vegas Urology - Northwest in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.