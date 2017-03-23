Dr. Vijay Gopal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gopal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Gopal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vijay Gopal, MD
Dr. Vijay Gopal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Gopal works at
Dr. Gopal's Office Locations
-
1
Vijay B Gopal MD180 E Penn St, Long Beach, NY 11561 Directions (516) 431-2277
-
2
Engstrand, Beatrice C MD76 E Main St Ste 1, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 666-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gopal?
Dr.Vijay B Gopal MD was a great Dr. I never had a problem,he alway's his best he could I will Miss him.I had to move and pray that i can find a new Dr,like Dr.Gopal
About Dr. Vijay Gopal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336158187
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Medical Center
- Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gopal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gopal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gopal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gopal works at
Dr. Gopal speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gopal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gopal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gopal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gopal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.