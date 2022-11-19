Dr. Vijay Gunuganti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunuganti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Gunuganti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vijay Gunuganti, MD
Dr. Vijay Gunuganti, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Gunuganti's Office Locations
San Antonio Stone Oak18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 545-6972Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists - Northeast2130 NE Loop 410 Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 656-7177Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
On this visit, I did not see Dr. G, I saw his nurse practitioner, Haley. She is very helpful, explains symptoms and side effects thoroughly. Is truly concerned about how I feel!
About Dr. Vijay Gunuganti, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1073535076
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gunuganti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gunuganti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gunuganti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gunuganti speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunuganti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunuganti.
